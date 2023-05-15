Nine candidates are vying for a spot to represent the south-west community in Treaty negotiations across the state.
First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria acting senior engagement project officer Alice Ugle said the statewide Treaty would cover big over-arching issues that impacted Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
She said this included job creation, building more housing, improving education and health and criminal justice reform.
The elected members will be the conduit between the communities they represent and the Victorian government in establishing a Treaty.
Nine candidates are vying for three general seats in the south-west: Norm McPherson, Stephen Walsh, Aunty Joy Oldaker, Jordan Edwards, Uncle Michael "Mookeye" Bell, Keicha Day, Sheree Lowe, Jody Hand and Richard J Frankland.
A further three seats have been reserved for traditional owners' corporations Gunditj Mirring, Eastern Maar and Wadawurrung.
The Standard asked each candidate what three priorities they would focus on in the community to take to the table in Treaty discussions.
Norm McPherson, who has links to the traditional Aboriginal country of Wadawurrung, which incorporates Geelong, Corangamite, Ararat and surrounding areas, said he would focus on education, respect for others and fairness for all.
Stephen Walsh, who has links to the Gippsland, central Victoria, the Mallee and Wimmera areas and parts of New South Wales, said he would take a grassroots approach to listening to the community, ensuring he provided people the opportunity to have their voice heard.
Mr Walsh said he also wanted to ensure the Treaty helped the next generations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Aunty Joy Oldaker, of Wadawurrung, said she would engage with elders, focus on people showing more respect for one another and ensure community members are proud of who they were.
Jordan Edwards, of Gunditjmara country, which encompasses Port Fairy, Warrnambool, Portland and Camperdown, Waddawurrung and the Northern Territory's Arrernte region, said he wanted to ensure youth had a voice in the discussions.
Mr Edwards said he also wanted to make ensure elders had cultural governance.
Uncle Michael "Mookeye" Bell, of Gunditjmara and Mount Gambier's Boandik country, said he wanted to ensure the south-west had strong representation.
Mr Bell said he also wanted to ensure local traditional owner groups and Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations were recognised and the environment was part of the discussions.
Keicha Day, of Gunditjmara and Yorta Yorta, which covers the Victorian and NSW sides of the Murray River, said she wanted to ensure "mob" was engaged with both elders and "youngsters" to be involved in the process.
Sheree Lowe, of Gundijtmara country said the Treaty acknowledged the past, was a path to strengthen and celebrate the culture of all Australians and help to heal the country.
Jody Hand, of Wadawurrung said health, education and research on the people who made up the community were her priorities.
The Standard has also reached out to the ninth candidate, Richard J Frankland, who has not responded.
Ms Ugle said "allies" who were not Aboriginal or Torres Strait could support the Treaty process by spreading the word on elections and encouraging those who could vote to choose who they wanted to have to represent them.
"Allies can also buy a ticket to attend Treaty Day Out Naarm - an all First Nations music concert held in Burnley, in Melbourne, Victoria on the final day of voting, June 3," she said.
Voting is opened for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to elect their representatives in Treaty negotiations with the Victorian Government until June 3.
People aged 16 and up can vote in person, online or through the post.
For the south-west region, polling stations are located in Warrnambool, Purnim, Hamilton, Portland, Heywood, Colac, Geelong, North Geelong and Ballarat.
