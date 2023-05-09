Reigning Maskell Medallist Daniel Jackson saw firsthand the genius of AFL legend Gary Ablett Junior on Saturday.
The two-time Brownlow Medal winner lined up for Centrals Trinity Beach Bulldogs against Jackson's North Cairns Tigers, in a one-off Cairns football appearance that saw the former Cat and Sun play just his second game of football since retiring in 2020.
Jackson, who left Portland after winning the Hampden league's best and fairest last season, had the unenviable task of matching up on the 38-year-old 'Little Master' in the midfield.
He can be seen in a viral video that saw Ablett kick a spectacular goal, not too dissimilar to some of his efforts in his heyday.
Former Suns and Cats ruckman Zac Smith takes the ball from a throw-in at a forward-50 stoppage before hand-balling to Ablett who bursts away, kicking the goal on his non-dominant left foot from the boundary. Jackson unsuccessfully dives to tackle from behind.
"I had the best seat in the house sitting on the ground watching that goal behind him," Jackson said.
"Gary read it that split second quicker than what I did and that's all he needs. He probably doesn't even need that much when he's that good."
Jackson relished the experience of playing on Ablett.
"I got to line up against him for pretty well most of the day around the stoppages which was pretty cool," he said. "He was in his prime when I was growing up watching footy.
"Seeing him on TV play and now to run alongside him is pretty surreal, pretty cool thing to say you've done. Not many people other than AFL players can probably put their hand up and say that."
Ablett, seen by some as the greatest ever footballer, finished with two goals as the Bulldogs triumphed 87-51.
Jackson said Ablett had "still got it" and was good value off the field as well.
"You can see probably just how hard it would have been to play against him when he was in his prime because he's still got that class and he's a ripping fellow too," he said.
"He had plenty of time for everyone and wasn't one of those blokes who comes back and just gets stuck into everyone."
Jackson wasn't the only former Hampden league player in the match with Darcy Keast (North Warrnambool), Ty Deans (Portland) playing for North Cairns while Fraser Lucas (Camperdown) suited up for Trinity Central.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
