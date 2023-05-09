PREMIER Speedway general manager Michael Parry believes the variety of classes on offer in its 2023-24 calendar will appeal to speedway fans.
The club's big headliners next season are the 51st Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic scheduled for January 19, 20 and 21, before the Australian Sprintcar Championships get underway at the venue the weekend after (January 26-27).
"I think it's great to introduce and host some other classes such as the sedan classes with the Victorian street stock and modified titles," Parry said. "The local ones we've got back, the Victorian titles, it's another blue ribbon event."
The 2023-24 season boasts 15 nights of racing, starting with a SRA Sprintcars round on Saturday, November 4 before concluding with its traditional Easter sprintcar trail finale on Easter Sunday (March 31, 2024).
Parry added the earlier season finale date was to take advantage of warmer months and add the majority of its shows into the month of January. The club will also run back-to-back nights on January 1 and 2, with the latter sporting a round of the 360 Sprintcar All Stars' series.
"We ran the January 2 date as a rescheduled rain out this season which works quite well," Parry said. "(There's) a lot of people in Warrnambool and we had an opportunity to host the 360 series. It works well in holiday season."
Parry said the club was hoping to take advantage of the success of the 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic heading into both the 51st edition of the iconic event, and succeeding Australian Sprintcar Championships.
"It should be two huge weeks for the sport," he said. "The racing at the classic in the 50th running was fantastic and I'm sure the American drivers attending, the race would have filtered back through their compatriots. We're hoping to get double figure American drivers into it next year."
Ticket sales open October 10.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
