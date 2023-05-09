The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Allansford's Premier Speedway announces 2023-24 season calendar

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 9 2023 - 8:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Speedway is hoping to build on the success of its 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in January. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Premier Speedway is hoping to build on the success of its 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in January. Picture by Sean McKenna.

PREMIER Speedway general manager Michael Parry believes the variety of classes on offer in its 2023-24 calendar will appeal to speedway fans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.