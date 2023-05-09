Andrew, have you ever been among the crowd to cheer home a Geelong premiership?
No. I've never been at the MCG to witness the Cats win a flag. I usually stay at home and watch the grand final with my family and a couple of mates come around for a barbecue and a few drinks. I would normally go to two or three Cats home-and-away games a year.
I note you were born in Melbourne but were educated in Geelong. I suppose that's where the love of the Cats comes from. Is that a fair statement?
Yes. I think it was only natural I would barrack for Geelong when a lot of my mates barracked for them.
Did you play footy in your younger years?
Yes. I played a bit of school footy at Geelong College before playing when I attended university. We used to play on a Saturday or a Saturday night under lights. I used to play across half-back. I never played in any premiership sides and to be quite honest with you, I was an average player.
Andrew, did you suffer any injuries during your footy career?
Nothing of any consequence. I would have to say the worst sporting injury I suffered was on the squash court in a game at Cobden. I used to love playing squash but back in 2010 I ruptured my left Achilles tendon. I spent six week on crutches and then my foot was in a moon boot. The strange thing was I walked around for a few days before I went and saw a physiotherapist and after a check-up it was diagnosed that I had snapped the Achilles. I was lucky to have played in a couple of squash premierships but my squash career was over after that injury.
Have you played many other sports?
I've played a few different sports. I love watching sport on television. I've played a lot of badminton over the years. Badminton is a great social game. People of all ages can play. I would have played it for about the last 30 years on an off-and-on basis. We would play at the stadium in Camperdown against other sides from Terang and Timboon.
Last year the side I played with in Camperdown made the grand final but we didn't win. The competition in Camperdown is usually played on Monday nights and with me taking over the job as the CEO at Warrnambool City Council, it's made it tough for me to play this year. My family is still living in Camperdown but once we've got a property in Warrnambool I'll look at playing badminton here. I've also played a lot of mixed tennis in the Camperdown competition with my wife Rachael over the years and been fortunate enough to have played in tennis premiership sides. I've also done a lot of skiing. We usually go up to Mount Hotham in the Victorian Alps. The worst part of the weekend is driving. It can take up to eight hours to drive to Mount Hotham and eight hours back.
When did your career start in local government?
I started out as a town planning consultant with the City of Greater Bendigo before going to the Shire of Mansfield as its head planner in the late 1990s. It was a great time at Mansfield as I would do a lot of fly fishing in the creek. I then went to the City of Wodonga for four years in planning and then we moved down to the Bass Coast Shire. I was the director of planning and environment there for five years before making the shift to Camperdown where originally I was the director of sustainability development at Corangamite Shire for 18 months. I then took over as the CEO at Corangamite Shire in September 2010 and was in that job for more than 12 years.
Andrew, did you enjoy your time working as the CEO at the Corangamite Shire?
Yes. I would like to think that under my watch we achieved a lot of things across the Corangamite Shire. A few things which we worked on included getting more funding to fix local roads across the shire. We set up a rail trail from Camperdown to Port Campbell and that's been a big winner for the shire. People from all over the state and interstate come to ride on the rail trail. It's been great for the businesses in the towns on the trail.
In my time as the CEO at Corangamite Shire we had flooding, fires, a tornado and a pandemic. There were some very testing times when those things happened across the shire but due to the hard work of the staff at Corangamite Shire and the local communities we all worked together to sort those problems out.
Andrew, in February this year you took over as CEO at Warrnambool City Council. How is the job progressing for you?
It's very good. I'm trying to catch up with all the staff at Warrnambool City Council and trying to get my head around the various projects we have on the drawing board and what we're looking at in the future. We cover a big area and there's a lot of things going on in Warrnambool. I think there's very exciting times for the region and in particular Warrnambool.
Last week you ventured to the races at Warrnambool. What are your thoughts on the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival?
It's a big event. I had been to the carnival previously. It seems to be getting bigger each year. The May Racing Carnival, the Melbourne to Warrnambool bike race plus the sprintcars at Allansford are all important events for this region and help keep Warrnambool on the map.
