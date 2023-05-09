Last year the side I played with in Camperdown made the grand final but we didn't win. The competition in Camperdown is usually played on Monday nights and with me taking over the job as the CEO at Warrnambool City Council, it's made it tough for me to play this year. My family is still living in Camperdown but once we've got a property in Warrnambool I'll look at playing badminton here. I've also played a lot of mixed tennis in the Camperdown competition with my wife Rachael over the years and been fortunate enough to have played in tennis premiership sides. I've also done a lot of skiing. We usually go up to Mount Hotham in the Victorian Alps. The worst part of the weekend is driving. It can take up to eight hours to drive to Mount Hotham and eight hours back.