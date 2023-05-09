The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Under the Auld Pump: Warrnambool City Council CEO Andrew Mason

By Tim Auld
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool City Council CEO Andrew Mason believes the future is bright for the region. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Warrnambool City Council CEO Andrew Mason believes the future is bright for the region. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Andrew, have you ever been among the crowd to cheer home a Geelong premiership?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.