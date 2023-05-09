Moyne Shire Council will receive more than $1.5 million to spend on roads and community infrastructure as part of the federal budget handed down on Tuesday.
The fourth round of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program commits $1.567 million to Moyne Shire, bringing the council's total funding under the program to $4.28 million.
Mayor Karen Foster said the council was delighted with the money.
"It was not expected, but it's been such a great program for local government because of its broad application," Cr Foster said.
"(It) has helped us complete road upgrades as well as major community projects across the shire - from the Irvine Reserve in Peterborough and footpath and parking upgrades as part of the Koroit township renewal through to lighting at the Mortlake Recreation Reserve and the restoration of the Port Fairy Railway Goods Shed."
She said councillors and council officers would meet in the coming days to decide where the funds should be invested.
"It comes at a great time, we are just finalising our budget, so will have intense discussion about how we will allocate the money," Cr Foster said.
One area the money might go is the long-awaited skate park in Port Fairy.
The old facility was closed for safety reasons and a replacement has been on the drawing board for years after the original site was deemed inappropriate. The project was postponed and funding that had been allocated to it was re-budgeted for other purposes.
Cr Foster said the skate park had been incorporated into a more general playground strategy for Port Fairy and planning was well underway.
She said the new funding was also welcome because the council was bracing for "economic headwinds" in the next couple of years.
"Everybody is having to do more with less at the moment, and that's not going to change in the near future," Cr Foster said.
"Indications from the state and federal governments have been strong that there will be less for us in the future."
She said grants that were once plentiful would probably disappear.
"We've come off a couple of years where we've been able to benefit from COVID recovery programs, which won't continue obviously," Cr Foster said.
"Then we've got costs that just continue to rise. Asphalt has gone up 30 per cent in past 12 months alone."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
