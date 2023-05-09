The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Federal government gives Moyne Shire Council grant worth more than $1.5m

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire Council will receive more than $1.5 million in federal funding to go into road and community infrastructure projects like playgrounds and skate parks.
Moyne Shire Council will receive more than $1.5 million in federal funding to go into road and community infrastructure projects like playgrounds and skate parks.

Moyne Shire Council will receive more than $1.5 million to spend on roads and community infrastructure as part of the federal budget handed down on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.