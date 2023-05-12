Warrnambool passengers are making the most of cheaper fares with patronage on the train line peaking since the regional fare cap came into effect.
The state government capped V/Line fares at metropolitan prices from March 31.
Warrnambool line passengers took more than 12,000 trips in April, up nearly 14 per cent to the same period in the previous year.
Passengers have saved more than $4 million across the state's network since the cheaper fares were introduced, with the average commuter paying 50 per cent less for their trip.
It follows a 10 per cent increase in ticket sales across the state in the first week of the new fares.
"We are pleased hundreds of thousands of passengers from across the state have already taken advantage of capped fares on the V/Line network," a V/Line spokesman said.
"While the fare cap has only been in place for four weeks, it is proving popular and we continue to receive positive feedback from passengers, staff and people planning to travel."
Usage was quieter in the middle of the month due to it being school holidays.
There were also service changes due to rail upgrades and works, which included coach replacements on the line between Southern Cross in Melbourne and the Geelong and Warrnambool stations for more than 20 days.
The works included maintenance and improvement works along the Warrnambool line. Another change was the introduction of a fifth weekday return service to Warrnambool in December.
Daily fares on regional transport are now capped at $9.20 for full fare or $4.60 concession.
On weekends and public holidays, full fare is at $6.70 and concession is $3.35.
V/Line will monitor and review patronage levels across the network and make adjustments, including running additional services to major sporting and entertainment events.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
