Rental property scams on the rise

South-west residents are being warned about a jump in online rental property scams.
Warrnambool police Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, acting crime commander for the south-west, said there had been reports of rentals scams on Facebook marketplace.
He said the rental market was tight and warned potential renters.
"If it sounds like it's too good to be true it probably is," he said.
"People need to be especially aware of private rentals, those not being offered through real estate agents or property managers, who may offer some degree of protection.
"There have been a number of reports to police in the south-west about these scams so we are trying to ensure that potential renters are aware."
Detectives from the police cybercrime squad are investigating an increasing number of similar reports.
Due to high demand for rental properties and an increase in rental prices, the rental market is becoming increasingly competitive.
Well known property websites and online marketplaces are increasingly popular for offenders to try and deceive victims that a property is available for rent.
Generally, victims are enticed with cheap rent and persuaded to act quickly by paying a deposit to secure the property.
The offender may send photos and videos of a property, real addresses, copies of land titles and sometimes scans of passports (which they will purport are their own) to make it feel genuine.
They will often ask for one month's rent and bond upfront, before requesting the victim send through identification documents such as drivers' licenses, Medicare cards and passports.
Once offenders have this information, they will often use the identification to commit identity fraud and scam other unsuspecting victims.
Since January 1 this year, Victoria Police has received reports of 61 rental scams, with a total reported loss of $125,819.
Those aged between 18-29 were the highest reported victims, with over 40 reports received from that age bracket.
The total reported loss is comprised of victims located in Victoria and where persons of interest have not yet been identified for the offending.
There are also interstate victims where the person of interest has been identified in Victoria, so it is likely the actual total reported loss is much higher.
It appears most offenders are located within Australia.
Investigators are warning people to take steps to protect themselves, including never signing a lease agreement or making payment before having viewed a property.
Offenders will often create a sense of urgency by saying the property won't be available for much longer, or that they have other people waiting to put down a deposit.
They may also say that they are interstate or overseas and consequently the property is unavailable for viewing.
Police advice you should always inspect a property in person, or by sending someone on your behalf.
If you have been the victim of cybercrime, speak to police or use online forums such as ReportCyber and the ESafety Commissioner which will assess the report and provide them to police.
Anyone with knowledge of these incidents and those responsible is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Detective Sergeant John Cheyne, of the cybercrime squad, said opportunistic scams could impact everyday Victorians, particularly during a shortage of rental properties and the cost-of-living crisis.
"People and families who are simply looking for a place to call home or the vulnerable in our community are being preyed upon and it can have devastating consequences for them," he said.
"If something seems too good to be true and the rent seems much too low for the area, it probably is.
"You should always inspect a property in person, or if that's not possible, send someone on your behalf.
"Never send your personal details early on in the process, and you should never sign a lease agreement or make any payments before seeing the property.
"Double check the advertised property information and do your own independent searches on phone numbers, email addresses and names.
"Speak to the person over the phone and arrange a meeting in person if you feel comfortable to do so. You should also consider using a reputable accommodation website that offers added protection."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.