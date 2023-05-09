Budding scientists will have access to the latest technology at Emmanuel College which opened its new $4.9 million specialist centre on Wednesday, May 10.
The purpose-built science precinct includes three new science classrooms and three existing rooms which were completely refurbished to include flexible and open workspaces and integrated technology.
Principal Peter Morgan said the precinct was designed to help spark an interest in science and scientific literacy, which was a high priority for the college.
"It is more exciting, more interesting, more contemporary, more vibrant," Mr Morgan said. "This is about more than attracting higher numbers of science students - it's about sparking a passion to pursue science."
Mr Morgan said with senior students relocating from the Canterbury Road campus to Botanic Road the workspaces had to be very flexible, catering for a diverse range of year levels and subjects.
He said its science teachers played a key role in the design, visiting Melbourne and Geelong schools with the architect to view some of the state's best science facilities and incorporate design elements into the precinct.
Geelong's Cirillo Architects was the designer, while Fairbrother Constructions completed the project. The state government contributed $2 million to it.
Western Victorian MP Jacinta Ermacora unveiled a plaque at the opening and hopes the precinct will encourage students to study science, "inspire new passion for learning and new innovation in teaching".
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.