Some Telstra mobile phone users unable to make calls

It's being reported that thousands of Telstra customers across the south-west and Australia are unable to make or receive calls after a network outage overnight.
Some customers are also experiencing issues sending text messages and internet issues.
It was found that putting 03 in front of ringing local numbers enabled calls to be made to some south-west police stations this morning.
The outage occurred on Monday night, with a flood of incident reports recorded about 10pm, according to sources
"We're sorry for the late-night hassle," Telstra said in an outage alert on its website.
"We are experiencing some difficulty at the moment with the network."
The telco said it was dealing with an "issue affecting some mobile customers making and taking calls".
"Our technicians are working urgently to fix the issue."
Calls to triple-0 and mobile data are not affected by the outage.
A Telstra spokesperson was reported as saying: "If customers are experiencing issues, we recommend they switch airplane mode on and off or try making a data call using Wi-Fi calling or other apps such as Face Time."
More to come.
