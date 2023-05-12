Warrnambool captain's royal start to a life at sea

Nicko Douris had so many adventures during the decades he spent sailing the high seas - including a brush with royalty - that he wrote a book about it.
It is written in Greek but through his thick accent he tells his story which takes you back in time to the World War II-era.
When Greece was invaded, the country's royal family was forced into years of exile.
And when Nicko was doing his national service, he found himself aboard the destroyer Navarino where he was called on to perform the role of private secretary to the King of Greece.
Nicko, who turns 96 this year, used to type letters for King Paul and would run errands for Queen Frederica because she was unable at that time to set foot on Greek soil.
One time, with an escort, he had to fetch a cardigan from the palace for her.
The royal couple and their three young children were given a small apartment on board the ship, and they would play at Nicko's feet while he was typing letters.
Several times those letters needed to go to the ship on which England's Prince Philip was on, and Nicko hand delivered some of those.
Prince Philip was a first cousin of King Paul, and Prince Philip just a baby when his family also had to flee Greece.
When Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth in November 1947, King Paul and Queen Frederica were invited. Nicko was also invited to go, along with a Greek entourage, but he wasn't able to go because by then he was studying law and had to sit his exams.
It wasn't the only brush with royalty Nicko had. Prince Philip's mother - Princess Alice of Battenberg - used to live in an apartment not far from the shop in Athens that was owned by his wife Mary's family.
Mary - who would often work in the shop - was close friends with Princess Alice. "Elizabeth the queen would come in secretly to see her mother-in-law," Nicko said. "She would come to our shop."
A life at sea was a family tradition with Nicko's grandfather and great grandfathers both sea captains.
Even his own father had a boat which he used to ferry wounded allies from the coast of Turkey via Ikaria to the Athens port of Pireaus. The Americans would pay him in gold coins.
Sometimes his father would stop over at the island, anchoring his boat between the rock and the cove and drag the wounded soldiers up the rocks on the side of the cliff and hide them in his own home, if they needed extra care.
Much like the Hollywood movie Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Italians and German troops had taken over the island in World War II.
The family home - which was quite grand - was turned into a "post office" by the soldiers, some of who lived upstairs.
Food on the island was scarce, and the Italian soldiers used to put wheat on the stairs that led to the back door to lure Nicko's mother's chickens which they would eat for their dinner.
'My brother joined the navy in 1939, and I never saw him again.'- Niko Douris
The only food available during the war was what was grown on the island - there were no air drops in those days. Nicko's family had a huge vegetable garden which used to feed all the neighbours in the war years.
Like most of the men in his family, Nicko too wanted a life at sea but when he told his father he wanted to go into the navy he said: "no, I've already lost one son to the sea, you cannot go to the sea".
His older brother, Stamatis, died on the last day of the war when his ship went down in the port of Piraeus.
"My brother joined the navy in 1939, and I never saw him again," Nicko said.
He went off to study law to please his father, but when he'd finished Nicko showed his father his diploma and told him that he would now go to sea.
Nicko joined the civilian navy and over the years captained a number of ships including an oil tanker and cargo ship. He sailed around the world "many times".
The officers' wives were allowed to travel with their husbands on the ship and Nicko's wife Mary often joined him. For 13 years they had "a wonderful life" travelling the sea together. "It was a rather luxurious life."
Some of those ships were fitted with a swimming pool and a library which Mary - an avid reader - would make good use of.
At Easter, the traditional celebrations involved cooking Greek dishes and doing the Zorba dance onboard.
But Nicko gave up his life at sea when his wife lapsed suddenly into a coma while they were in Canada when they were getting ready to fly home after swapping over the command of a ship.
Mary had ducked up to the hotel room while Nicko and the new captain were downstairs completing the handover. Nicko waited for her to return but she never came back downstairs.
Mary had suffered a coronary embolism, and doctors in Canada and America could do little to help.
Nicko hired a nurse to fly her home to Athens, and took her to doctors across Europe in the hope someone could help. He spent 10 years caring for her until she passed away.
Nicko returned to his father's house on the island of Ikaria and, with his younger sister Helen, restored the family home.
After five years of mourning, Helen convinced him they should visit his other sister Medula who had moved to Australia after the war.
It was on that trip that he, by chance, met his now wife Barbara while driving to Mount Gambier to see the Blue Lake.
Nicko, his sister, his nephew and his wife had stopped in Robe looking for accommodation and Barbara, who overheard the conversation, offered them her bed and breakfast accommodation.
They liked it so much they returned for another night after visiting Mount Gambier. Over a bottle of champagne they watched the sunset over Robe, and Barbara showed them around the seaside town taking lots of photos of the sights.
But when Barbara's photos, which she had developed, didn't turn out very well she contacted her visitors to see if she could get a copy of their photos. Nicko sent an extra copy of his, and after returning to Greece, started writing to Barbara.
They started chatting on the phone and then a letter arrived.
"I am asking you to marry me. Don't make me wait too long for an answer. All my love Nicko," it said.
That was about 30 years ago. The couple now live in Warrnambool where Nicko still walks around the block each morning - something they attribute to his healthy lifestyle on the island of Ikaria.
It is one of 10 "blue zones" in the world where its residents are known for their healthy eating and longevity.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
