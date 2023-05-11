The Standard
Warrnambool surgeon to speak at prestigious conference overseas about little-used technique

Updated May 11 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 1:17pm
Timboon's Sharon Shanahan underwent bowel surgery with Dr Phil Gan in Warrnambool using a technique that is gaining the attention of doctors overseas.
A little-used surgical technique that Warrnambool's Phil Gan has been doing for almost a decade has now attracted the attention of America's top doctors.

