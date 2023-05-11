A little-used surgical technique that Warrnambool's Phil Gan has been doing for almost a decade has now attracted the attention of America's top doctors.
The general surgeon recently gave a talk at the prestigious Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) conference in Canada about the procedure as an invited speaker and faculty member.
And for Dr Gan's patients, being able to remove part of the bowel through the vagina instead of a larger abdominal incision means spending less time in hospital and recovering quicker with less scarring.
It merges gynaecology techniques with colorectal surgery, and Dr Gan credits retired Warrnambool gynaecologist, Dr Chris Beaton, with mentoring his first cases.
Timboon's Sharon Shanahan is now cancer free after undergoing the technique in December to remove the right side of her large bowel and a cancerous polyp along with it. She was able to leave hospital after just two days.
She knows of others, who had exactly the same colectomy operation years earlier using a different technique, but had to spend about a week in hospital and were left with much bigger scars. Mrs Shanahan's cancer was caught early after doing a free bowel check, and follow-up colonoscopy found the polyp.
She said as soon as she knew she didn't have to get cut open she was happy. "I had no pain. I felt like I could do things like normal," Mrs Shanahan said. "I came out of hospital, I wouldn't have known I'd had surgery."
Mrs Shanahan said she recently had to see a doctor, unaware of the technique, who was stunned that she didn't have a major scar. "They said 'are you sure that's the surgery you had', and I said 'yes'," she said.
Dr Gan said all of his surgery was focused around minimising scars. "For me, that's important. Minimising scars and incisions means less pain and faster recovery. That's always been an interest of mine," he said. "Having less scars is a good thing."
Dr Gan said his oldest patient to undergo the surgery was 92, and recently one of his patients was able to go home the day after the procedure.
Traditionally, removing part of the bowel is an open operation with a large incision through the abdomen and, even if done by the keyhole method, can still involve a cut in the middle of the abdomen to get the bowel out and rejoin it.
Dr Gan said the vaginal surgical technique was not new but it was only being done by a smaller number of surgeons.
"It's really only now starting to get a bit more attention," he said. "In Australia there would be very few but I don't think I'd be the only one."
Dr Gan said when he got the invitation to the conference in Montreal he couldn't really say no. SAGES sets many of the standards in North America for abdominal surgery and is considered a reference worldwide. "It's such a big organisation," he said.
Dr Gan said that when he first started sharing with doctors overseas about the technique, he was told by a surgeon "it wasn't for American women". But now that same surgeon is sold on the idea, he said. "I think this is one area that is going to increase," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.