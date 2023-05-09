MITCH Burgess is eager to repay Werribee after it took a punt on him despite entering the season with a serious injury.
The Warrnambool export, who spent three years at VFL rival Geelong, joined the Tigers as a train-on player for the 2023 season.
Burgess, 21, is yet to play a game as he recovers from a broken left wrist.
But the former Greater Western Victoria Rebel is hopeful of returning to the field in the next five weeks.
"I did it in February but it wasn't healing properly. I was in a cast for a couple of weeks but it just wasn't getting better so the physio sent me off to a surgeon and I got the op done about a month ago now," he told The Standard said.
"It was a pretty decent fracture so I have a big metal plate in there at the moment but it's on the mend now."
Burgess, whose preferred position is half-back, said Werribee had been patient with his recovery.
"I have had a bad run with injury and they've been really good to me," he said.
"They have really good physios and coaching staff there so they have looked after me very well with the little training I've been able to do."
Burgess, who played Hampden league senior football before moving to Geelong, lives with former South Warrnambool footballers Liam and Marcus Herbert.
They played together for Leopold in the Geelong league grand final last year.
Marcus is on Geelong's list and is averaging 23 disposals across his three games thus far in 2023 while former Australian junior Liam has turned his attention to basketball again and is suiting up for NBL1 South club Geelong United Supercats.
Burgess said it was great all three were pursuing their sporting dreams.
"It was the off-season period where we had a good think about our footy and whatnot and Liam thought he'd go back to his basketball, Marcus stayed on at Geelong and I was tossing up a little bit between a full year at Leopold or maybe trying (VFL) again somewhere else," he said.
"I had a chat to a few people including Leopold coaches and a few close mates up here and I got the opportunity (at Werribee) and I thought I may as well take it because it's a pretty good opportunity.
"I am glad I stuck it out - it was pretty important to me to have a crack (at a higher level)."
Former AFL player Michael Barlow is Werribee's coach.
He also has ties to the Hampden league, having played for North Warrnambool Eagles.
Burgess, who is working in social welfare, said Barlow had been a positive influence.
"He wanted me to not stress too much about getting on the list - he just wanted to see me train," he said.
"I did have an injury problem as soon as I got there and I did get in my head a little bit thinking 'I have to rush getting back' but he was really good to me.
"He was checking in with me and still is, just seeing how my wrist is.
"He does a lot of work for that club, to get around to everyone."
Burgess, who is considering starting a teaching degree midyear, travels with Geelong-based Werribee teammates on a bus to training twice a week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.