Nirranda skipper Reagan Nutting believes the Blues are yet to hit their straps this season, as the club prepares for its first of two season home games played at Deakin University on Saturday.
The reigning Warrnambool and District league premiers have started the year 3-2, dropping games against Panmure and Merrivale, the latter to the tune of 50 points. A solid return to form came in round five against South Rovers, though two of the Blues' three wins have been far from dominant from a club who dropped just one game in 2022.
"It's only early days, we've got a long season ahead," Nutting said. "But we'll be right in the end."
Defeating the Lions in wintry conditions, Nutting said it was a "tough slog" but "good to get the four points".
"Probably with the conditions, just winning it out of the midfield first of all and getting it long in to the forwards and let them do the work," Nutting said of their winning tactics.
Nirranda face Dennington in round six, with the game to be played at Deakin University as a Blues' home game. The Nick Couch-coached side is using the university as a training base this year to support its large number of Warrnambool-based players. Nutting said hard work on the training track was needed ahead of the clash.
"Our fitness is probably the main thing, we're probably a bit under done at the minute," he said. "We've just got to get fit, work hard and hopefully get the four points."
