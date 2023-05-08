The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Nirranda start premiership defence 3-2 ahead of round six clash against Dennington

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
May 9 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda senior captain Reagan Nutting is confident the Blues are on the right track this season. Picture by Sean McKenna
Nirranda senior captain Reagan Nutting is confident the Blues are on the right track this season. Picture by Sean McKenna

Nirranda skipper Reagan Nutting believes the Blues are yet to hit their straps this season, as the club prepares for its first of two season home games played at Deakin University on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.