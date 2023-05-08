Warrnambool and Koroit's blockbuster round five fixture has been moved for a second time, the Hampden league confirmed.
The Blues-Saints match, which was moved to Friday night under lights, will return to its original fixture at Reid Oval on Saturday, May 13 from 2pm.
Meanwhile, South Warrnambool and Hamilton will play at Melville Oval on Saturday, due to ongoing construction on Friendly Societies' Park's new change rooms.
The Roosters will instead host the Kangaroos in round 14.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
