A 43-year-old Portland man is in a Melbourne hospital with a fractured skull after a daylight incident near a busy intersection in central Portland.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said there was a physical altercation near the intersection of Henty and Percy streets about 5.15pm Saturday.
It's believed the men involved were known to each other and the incident happened outside a menswear store.
The alleged victim was transported to the Portland Base Hospital for assessment and treatment and then flown to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne with a fractured skull.
He's currently listed as being in a stable condition.
"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the incident," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"It's believed there was a large amount of traffic around at the time so we are requesting that anyone who saw anything in that vicinity at that time to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"We have also been canvassing the area for CCTV footage but would ask anyone with footage, including dash camera footage, to check it for vision of the incident at about that time.
"We are hopeful someone saw something.
"It's alleged this was a disturbing incident in the middle of Portland, during broad daylight at quite a busy time," he said.
