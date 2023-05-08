"We're going to spell Police Camp now," Ryan said. "There's just no suitable races on the calendar for him. His best form is in steeplechase races around Warrnambool and Casterton. He'll be weighted out of jumps races around Casterton this season. We'll just send him for a spell and set him for another crack at the Brierly and Grand Annual in 2024. Police Camp has been a great money spinner for his owners winning more than $400,000 in stakemoney and he's given them plenty to cheer about during his career. The $400,000 stakemoney is great considering he's a maiden on the flat."