Inside Racing: Warrnambool trainer Simon Ryan praises Police Camp's Grand Annual performance

By Tim Auld
Updated May 8 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 3:00pm
Simon Ryan, pictured with Police Camp in 2019, was pleased with the nine-year-old's performance at last week's Grand Annual Steeplechase. File picture
THERE were numerous incredible training performances at last week's Warrnambool May Carnival but none better than the one put in by local trainer Simon Ryan.

