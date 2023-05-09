TERANG Mortlake coach Ben Kenna believes promising midfielder Ryley Hutchins will get his chance at VFL level this season.
Hutchins, who signed with Geelong after impressing the Cats' coaching staff during pre-season, has been among the Bloods' best in their undefeated start to the Hampden league season.
His performances include a five-goal haul in round one against Camperdown.
"I would've thought Ryley would get an opportunity at some stage with Geelong VFL," Kenna said.
"He's started the season well with us. He's maybe not standing out as much (this season) because the whole side is more even but that's a reflection on an improvement within the side.
"Ryley's not having to shoulder as much responsibility in the midfield as he would've last year."
Kenna said Hutchins was travelling to Geelong every Tuesday night for training.
"While he's still doing that, he's under their eyes," he said.
