VCAT backs council decision on Allansford land

VCAT backs Warrnambool council decision on Allansford bakery site

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 8 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:30pm
Plans to subdivide land behind an Allansford bakery into six lots have been rejected by the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal, backing the decision made by Warrnambool city councillors.

