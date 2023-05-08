VCAT backs council decision on Allansford land

Plans to subdivide land behind an Allansford bakery into six lots have been rejected by the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal, backing the decision made by Warrnambool city councillors.
Against the recommendation from council officers, councillors in August last year voted unanimously to reject plans citing parking, traffic and drainage issues.
The Freckled Duck bakery - which is not involved with the development plans - would continue to operate at the site under the proposal which would have seen six homes built on at the rear of the 4000-square-metre site.
An appeal to the tribunal affirmed councillors' stance in a decision handed down after a two-day hearing in April.
"The impact of drainage on the effective subdivision on the land is problematic," the tribunal found.
"...it adds to a concern that the proposed subdivision seeks too much from this site.
"The key issues with the proposal are the impact on town character, interlinked with the proposed access and flooding issues..."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
