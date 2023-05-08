Police are warning motorists to take care in wet weather after drivers were lucky to walk away from a two-car collision near Dunkeld on Saturday afternoon.
Penshurst police Senior Constable Andy Gottliebsen said a P-plater in a Ford Laser was involved in a collision with a Lake Bolac man in his 60s driving a Holden Commodore station wagon about 2.30pm near the intersection of the Glenelg Highway and the Penshurst-Dunkeld Road.
He said the Laser was heading west towards Hamilton when it attempted to turn right into a lookout area in front of the Holden Commodore, just a couple of kilometres west of Dunkeld.
Both drivers were transported to the Hamilton Base Hospital for assessment and treatment after suffering minor injuries.
"It was partial head-on impact," Senior Constable Gottliebsen said.
"The Hamilton teenager will be issued with an infringement notice for failing to give way.
"The Laser will be an insurance write-off. The Holden Commodore is still to be assessed. Both vehicles were towed from the accident scene."
The experienced police officer said it was raining during the early afternoon.
"It was cold, wet and actually raining at the time of the collision," he said.
"Visibility was very poor. We're asking all drivers to take care when driving in wet weather, which presents some unique challenges.
"The outcome of this collision could have been far worse," Senior Constable Gottliebsen said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.