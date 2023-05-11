College nurtures the interests and passions of students Advertising Feature

In classrooms at Mercy Regional College, all students are able to enjoy their learning and pursue creativity, curiosity and innovation. Picture supplied.

An engaging and unique environment, where all students can understand and develop their talents is at the forefront of what Mercy Regional College in Camperdown has strived to provide for 50 years.



Since being founded in 1973, the College has nurtured the interests and passions of all students, realising that excellence and achievement can be accomplished in many fields.



In the Mercy tradition, students are able to pursue their education and develop their interests, while creatively contributing to a wider community that values each individual.

In classrooms at Mercy, all students are able to enjoy their learning and pursue creativity, curiosity and innovation. Students are encouraged to be challenged and inspired as they learn and grow, improve and question.

Our O'Keeffe Junior Campus in Noorat is where Year 7 and 8 students begin their education at MRC, surrounded by the beautiful countryside.



The smaller campus enhances the smooth transition from primary to secondary schooling and allows students to make new friends, connect with teachers, and become familiar with new subjects.

When students move on to Year 9, they continue their educational journey at the McAuley Senior Campus in Camperdown. This is where students are encouraged to start making active choices about their future learning and career options.

Students have an extensive choice of VCE subjects to study with the support of experienced, knowledgeable and innovative teachers. Comprehensive guidance is provided by the Senior School team and Careers Advisor, and MRC offers access to the largest range of VCE subjects taught face to face in the region.



This support allows students to confidently pursue their chosen path, whether it be further study, apprenticeships or entry into the world of work.Those students who prefer to work independently and engage in applied learning, have the opportunity to successfully complete VCE, VET and VM programs.



MRC offers a diversity of VET subjects onsite inclusive of VET Allied Health Assistance, Building and Construction, Hospitality, Digital Media, Sport and Recreation, and Animal Studies.

VET subjects, such as VET Music, VET Automotive, Hair and Beauty, and many more, can be accessed offsite through our partner Catholic schools, South West TAFE, the Corangamite Trade Training Cluster, and The Gordon. For enrolment enquiries, visit mercy.vic.edu.au.

