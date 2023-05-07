Two men remanded in custody to appear at court today

A 39-year-old homeless Warrnambool man has been arrested and charged with breaching a court order.
The man was allowed to contact a woman but not allowed to attend her address.
Police allege he went to her home about 8.30pm on Sunday.
Police were notified, attended at the address, arrested the man, he was interviewed, charged and remand in custody overnight Sunday to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday.
The man was already on four sets of bail after being charged with offences including unlawful assault, causing criminal damage, sex assault and breach of his previous bail conditions.
Police are expected to oppose bail as the man is seen as an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
In addition, another 39-year-old wanted Warrnambool man was arrested and charged with breaching court orders early on Sunday.
He also had an outstanding warrant.
He was seen by police in the early hours of Sunday morning.
He was arrested after a short police foot chase, interviewed, charged and also remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.