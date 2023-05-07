TERANG Mortlake expects emerging netballer Alice Suhan to recover from an ankle injury in time to play powerhouse South Warrnambool in two weeks' time.
Suhan, who was injured in round three against Cobden, missed the Bloods' comprehensive 61-32 win against Portland at DC Farran Oval on Saturday.
Bloods coach Sharni Moloney said Suhan was likely to be sidelined against Port Fairy - a side still chasing its first victory of the Hampden league season - this coming weekend.
"She is quite versatile. In the 17s she's quite a strong goalie whereas when she's been playing for us she's been coming on in defence," she said.
"She adds a little bit of extra height in there which we probably lack a little bit."
Moloney, whose side evened the ledger at 2-2, was thrilled with her players' cohesion against the Tigers who she conceded were undermanned.
"Our goalies did a really good job finishing and executing great passages of play down the court," she said.
"(Eboni Knights) is so strong in there and we've been trialling Grace Wareham in there a little bit as well and rotating her with Jacqui Arundell.
"Grace did a really great job, stepping up and supporting Eb and she shot a number of goals as well."
Moloney said Terang Mortlake was pleased with its progress. "As the weeks go on, the more we feel like we're gelling a lot better," she said.
"We are playing like we've played together before now and the more time goes on I hope we continue to improve."
