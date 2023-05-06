The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool expecting top of 14 degrees on Sunday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 7 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Just after 7am it was pretty bleak looking north up Warrnambool's Kepler Street. We've had 19.6mm of rain in the 24 hours since 9am Saturday.
Just after 7am it was pretty bleak looking north up Warrnambool's Kepler Street. We've had 19.6mm of rain in the 24 hours since 9am Saturday.

So if you thought it was wet in Warrnambool this week, it wasn't even as wet as two years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.