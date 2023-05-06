So if you thought it was wet in Warrnambool this week, it wasn't even as wet as two years ago.
According to a Bureau Of Meteorology spokeswoman, for the first six days of May this year Warrnambool had 39mm of rain until 9am Sunday morning - topped up by 19.6mm of rain in the 24 hours since 9am Saturday.
Current records only go back to 1999 when the rainfall started to be taken at the Warrnambool airport at Mailors Flat.
Two years ago there was 38.6 on Monday, May 4, 2021, with a six-day total of 39.8mm.
Warrnambool's average rainfall for May is 74mm for the month, so we are already halfway there.
However, the 27mm of rain we received on Wednesday last week is the third highest total in the first week of May since 1999.
There was the 38.6mm on May 4 in 2021 and 34mm on May 6 in 2000.
For anyone wondering we are expecting a top temperature of 14 degrees on Sunday, but it does look to be on the improve.
Monday the expected top is up to 16 degrees with a high chance of showers, Tuesday and Wednesday 17 with more showers, Thursday a partly cloudy 19 and Friday looks the pick of the days with an expected top of 20 degrees.
Saturday's top was 11.2 degrees and it got down to 4 at 1.30am Sunday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.