Missing 14-year-old girls reunited with parents

UPDATE, Monday, 7.30am:
Two missing 14-year-old Melbourne girls have been found in Warrnambool and reunited with their parents.
A police spokesman said the girls were seen in Warrnambool near Deakin University, Warrnambool campus, on Saturday.
They were located in the housing estate north of Gateway Plaza on Sunday.
The spokesman said the girls' parents travelled from Melbourne to Warrnambool to collect the missing teens.
"It was a good result for everyone in the end," he said.
"They were understood to have stayed in a tent on Saturday night. It would have been bitterly cold," he said.
Sunday: Victoria Police are requesting public assistance to locate two 14-year-old from Melbourne, believed to have been in Warrnambool on Saturday afternoon.
Jessica and Isabella were seen in Pascoe Vale South at 8pm on Friday.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Nick Roberts said there was a report the girls were observed near the Deakin University, Warrnambool campus, on Saturday afternoon.
It was believed the two girls may be heading to the Port Fairy or Geelong areas and they may have a tent.
"Police are concerned for their welfare due to their ages, as well as Jessica having medical conditions," a spokesman said.
"Jessica was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black track pants and white sneakers.
"Isabella is believed to be wearing a black puffer jacket, black track pants and black sneakers.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact Brunswick Police Station on (03) 8378 6000, Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
