Seven south-west teens are skipping school and heading to a musical playground to experiment with sound.
A vast array of synths from the Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio have been installed at Warrnambool's One Day Studios for a week-long residency.
Koroit's Hana Lumsdon, 16, is one of a handful of students from across the region who's worked to create a 20-minute composition which she'll perform live tonight.
Lumsdon said the mentor program was a rare opportunity for the region's emerging and existing artists.
"I can't believe there aren't more people doing it," she said.
"A lot of people doing it are from rural areas and also from Warrnambool, but they're from all over really.
"Being from Koroit, you don't often get the opportunity to be with professional-level mentors who can teach you all kinds about music, from analogue to stuff from the 70s and modern day stuff.
"Throughout the week you get guided on how to use these bizarre and complex machines.
"You also get to have one-on-one conversations about pathways in the industry, which is amazing."
South West Local Learning and Employment Network executive officer Emily Lee-Ack said the program was developed to bridge the gap between metropolitan and regional communities.
"There are lots of people in our region who are really keen to be a part of the music industry and they just can't access the kinds of things they'd like to learn more about," she said.
"Whether that's the music industry or about specific instruments or compositions.
"This is not only helping young people to make connections with organisations outside the region - you can't do this particular program anywhere else.
"It's amazing MESS have made a huge contribution to bring that amazing array of instruments here to really give that one-on-one deep mentoring to young people."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
