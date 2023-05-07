Ruthless Dame's victory in Saturday's Group 1 Sangster Stakes at Morphettville capped off a huge week for master trainer Ciaron Maher.
The win by Ruthless Dame, with Irish-born jockey John Allen in the saddle, gave Maher back-to-back Sangster winners and his 34th Group 1 victory. The Winslow export also won the Group 2 Tobin Bronze with Royal Merchant while stablemate Seven Veils ran third in the same race at Morphettville.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, produced Unusual Culture and Chassis to win races at Sandown.
The four metropolitan victories on Saturday come on the back of feature jumps wins in the Brandt Grand Annual Steeplechase by Rockstar Ronnie and Saunter Boy's Galleywood Hurdle victory at the Warrnambool May Carnival last week. Maher said it had been a phenomenal week for his stable.
"It's been an incredible few days winning the Grand Annual and Galleywood before going to Adelaide," he told The Standard. "We kept Ruthless Dame fresh for the Sangster. She was Group 1 placed before this win. We could have ran her in an easier race but she deserved a crack at a Group 1. She's a valuable filly now.
"It was a great ride by Johnny. The only instruction to Johnny was to save Ruthless Dame for one last crack at them.
"I don't like making decisions on race day but we've got a few options open to Ruthless Dame. We may go to the Goodwood in a fortnight or head up to Brisbane for a group one over their winter carnival.
"I've got to give credit to all our staff over the different locations."
The powerful stable won last year's Sangster Stakes with Snapdance.
