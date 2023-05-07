Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke says he likely take another young side into next round's road game against Old Collegians.
The Power toughed it out in wet conditions at Noorat on Saturday to hand Timboon Demons a 71-point defeat.
The home side, which had a number of experienced players missing, gave opportunity to in-form reserves and under 18 talent, including Tyler Beasley, Tom Henderson and Oscar Curran.
"They all came in and played really well," Bourke said. "A really balanced performance amongst everyone.
"It's really exciting for the club to give opportunities to our kids and different blokes.
"We're looking forward to another challenge (against Old Collegians)."
With the Power getting the game on its term in the second half, it was ultra-consistent Joel Dillon who impressed the most playing on the wing and off half-back.
"He just works really hard for us every week, he's one of our most consistent and yesterday just looked like he had a dry ball at times," Bourke said of Dillon. "He gives us a lot of drive off the half-back line."
The Power's new-look forward line remains a work in progress, with Lucas Boyd (three goals) straightening it up against Timboon.
Meanwhile, Demons co-coach Marcus Hickey was pleased with his side's defensive structure but conceded scoreboard pressure was a work-in-progress.
"We felt like we were able to get the game on our terms for chunks of the game," Hickey said. "With our defensive structure being sound, we now need to focus on increasing our inside forward 50 efficiency.
"We're getting plenty of looks inside forward 50 but not applying enough scoreboard pressure."
