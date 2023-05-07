Dennington coach Leigh Anderson lamented a lack of accountability within his playing group after a 97-point loss to Panmure on Saturday.
The reigning grand finalists were systematic in victory, keeping the Dogs goalless in three quarters to register the 18.19 (127) to 4.6 (30) result.
"We got beaten by a quality side," Anderson said. "The only thing we can hang our hat on was our third quarter was pretty competitive.
"We had a good chat after the game, our accountability was down. We just had too many individuals out there."
Panmure enjoyed a second percentage booster after defeating South Rovers by a similar margin the week before.
Wil Fleming and Brad Gedye were the Bulldogs' best, while skipper Jacob Moloney led from the front with four goals and took on rucking duties after Zeke Reeves (knee) came off early in the game as a precaution.
"Wil came off half back and used the ball really well and was really clean with his hands considering the conditions," Bulldogs coach Chris Bant said.
"And Brad gave us a lot especially in the first half when it was game on, he was pretty dominant in the middle of the ground."
Pat Ryan (rolled ankle) also finished the game on the bench.
