Panmure playing coach Rebecca Mitchell has hailed Jess Rohan's performance in defence on Saturday as one of the "best games she's seen her play".
The two sisters teamed up in the back court against Dennington in the top-five showdown, as the Bulldogs went on to record a 45-19 win on the road in wet conditions.
"Jess played an absolute ripper," Mitchell said. "She rejected so many balls and had a really good crack.
"Having her in defence, we have a good laugh together and really feed off each other."
In a game where the scoreline didn't reflect the competitive battle on court, the Bulldogs' height in defence, as well as their controlled ball movement from end-to-end stood out, with Laura Roberts and Millie Mahony capitalising in goals.
Defence is their strength with their height.- Sue Fleming
"The one thing I push is put hands over balls and that basically gets us to the other end," Mitchell said.
The coach praised the number of youngsters who stepped into the game in the second half, including Arlieh Stuart and Amy Jones.
Dennington coach Sue Fleming felt while her side had enough of the play, conversion hurt its chances in the end.
"Defence is their (Panmure's) strength with their height," she said.
Dennington midcourter Emily Manuell will be under an injury cloud, injuring her ankle in the second term before heading to hospital.
Manuell's injury saw goalie Lena Wright come into the game for the Dogs, with Fleming switching goal shooter Molly Evans, an accurate long range shoot, into defence.
"It's something we tried in practice matches... she gets quite competitive," Fleming said of Evans in defence.
Meanwhile, Old Collegians walked away with its best win of the season, triumphing 55-26 over Russells Creek.
Warriors co-coach Bec Kavanagh felt the performance was the culmination of what the group had been working towards, running away with the match in the second half following an 18-4 third-quarter performance.
"It's that consistent 60-minute game from each player," Kavanagh said. "It has been a big focus for us in the first half of the season. The defensive pressure has been another big focus. Working towards the little things is the important thing.
"It's quite nice to have that runaway win."
Elsewhere, Kolora-Noorat celebrated its third win of the season with a 59-34 victory against Timboon Demons, reigning premier Nirranda was too strong for South Rovers in a 77-24 victory, while Merrivale got back on the winners' list with a 76-20 victory over Allansford.
