Merrivale coach Josh Sobey says Sam Gleeson and Tate Porter's impact has been felt at the club from both a performance and leadership perspective.
The Tigers maintained their perfect start to the season on Saturday, with a 7.11 (53) to 2.6 (18) win against Allansford.
Gleeson and Porter returned to the club this year after stints at Diamond Creek and North Warrnambool Eagles, with Sobey praising their standards on the training track.
"Their performances from week-to-week have been really consistent and both Sam and Tate were really sound (on Saturday)," he said. "Sam's performance just stood out for mine, he was just really clean at times and his balance between in and out was really obvious.
"They jumped in as vice captains and set some really good standards over pre-season. With (captain) Jack (Gleeson) away, they're both leading our footy club at the minute."
In a scrappy contest against the Cats, the Tigers made key changes forward after playing mostly through key forward Dylan Weir early, with Jye Wilson stepping up to snag three goals.
"Once we adjusted that, I thought we got on top," Sobey said. "Jye found a fair bit of space at times... a lot of his ball came off the back of his pressure and his ability to turn it over in good spots."
Sobey also praised his back six, including Sam Doukas, who had the job on Cats' forward Robbie Hare.
"Sam did a fantastic job of Harey, and that role gave Sean (Barnes) the ability to be in control of the aerial ball at times," Sobey said.
Meanwhile, Allansford coach Tim Nowell was proud of the way his players conducted themselves after bridging the gap on a triple-digit defeat in their last encounter against the Tigers.
Nowell said there was plenty of positives out of the game, including the Cats' defensive work to keep the Tigers to their lowest score of the season, though field kicking and wasted opportunities - including 0.4 in the first term - ultimately let the budding side down.
"It was a tough game for the rest of the day, scoring opportunities didn't come as often as we would have liked," he said. "But it was just a good defensive game."
Zach Jamieson held his own in the ruck, while full-back Josh Kirkwood held Weir to one goal.
