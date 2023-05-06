Nirranda coach Nick Couch says he put onus on his players to attack and play man-on-man football ahead of its round five clash against South Rovers.
The reigning premiers, who sat outside the top five coming into the round, got back to winning football with a sturdy 14.16 (100) to 9.9 (63) victory over the Lions in wintry conditions.
After a 50-point loss to ladder-leaders Merrivale a week prior, Couch said he was pleased with the amount of scoring shots (30) his group generated at Walter Oval on Saturday.
"We had plenty of footy in our forward half," he said. "The ground was okay for us to play our natural game. It didn't really matter what the weather was going to be like today. I put it on the group to make sure we attack... and I put the onus on a lot of the boys just to play man-on-man footy."
Blues forward Isaac Stephens - who crossed from Hampden league outfit Camperdown in the off-season - was his side's best with three goals and clean skills.
"You can tell his played at a high level, he's a good kick, a good decision maker, leads up well to the footy" Couch said of Stephens. "Just a natural footballer. He's been good, a quiet lad but when he speaks everyone listens."
The Blues selected four under 18 players for the clash, including Toby Dalton, Archie Parsons, Jack Matthews and first-gamer Sam Willsher.
"They can hold their heads up high," Couch said of the foursome. "They showed a bit, they got put in positions they don't usually get put in."
Sitting 3-2 to start its premiership defence, Couch conceded there was plenty for the group to work on, including improving its work-rate, fitness and transition from attack to defence, ahead of Dennington in a week.
"Just working on getting the ball in deeper and giving our forwards a chance to get a better score on the board and kick more goals than points," he said.
Meanwhile, South Rovers coach Tim Condon took away several positives from the result after entering the game fresh off a 99-point loss.
"We've had lapses in the first few games against good teams," Condon said. "Today, I think we were in the game for most of it. I think a period in the second quarter and maybe a bit early in the last they probably got away from us.
"We matched them physically around the ball and we used it pretty well. "Defensively we were a lot better."
The Lions lost two of key defenders - vice captains Sam Hodgins and Sam Wilde - early in the match to hamstring injuries.
"Sam Hodgins' was worse, he's probably weeks, Sam Wilde... he went back out there but still felt it," Condon said. "He could get up but I'd stay we'd probably precaution him."
South Rovers play Allansford in round six.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
