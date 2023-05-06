The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Nirranda hold off South Rovers by 37 points in round five of 2023 WDFNL season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 6 2023 - 8:53pm, first published 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda forward Isaac Stephens gets his hands on the football against South Rovers. Picture by Anthony Brady
Nirranda forward Isaac Stephens gets his hands on the football against South Rovers. Picture by Anthony Brady

Nirranda coach Nick Couch says he put onus on his players to attack and play man-on-man football ahead of its round five clash against South Rovers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.