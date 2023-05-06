The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Live

Follow The Standard's Warrnambool and District Football Netball League round five live blog

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
May 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool and District league round five - live coverage
Warrnambool and District league round five - live coverage

Round five of the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season gets underway today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.