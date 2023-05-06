Warrnambool and District league round five - live coverage

Round five of the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season gets underway today.
Across the league, Merrivale and Allansford will line up at Merrivale Recreation Reserve, while a battle of the Dogs sees Dennington and Panmure go toe-to-toe at Dennington Recreation Reserve.
The Albert Park precinct will host two matches, with Russells Creek hosting Old Collegians at Mack Oval while South Rovers welcome reigning football and netball premiers Nirranda.
Outside Warrnambool, Kolora-Noorat and Timboon clash at Noorat Recreation Reserve.
Make sure to check out the round five teams selections, and follow the blog below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.