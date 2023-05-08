Champion sausage dog Cisco will be defending his title when the Dachshund Dash returns to Port Fairy next month.
The littlest legs will be fighting for the biggest title with the annual race set to return in June as part of the Winter Weekends event.
Cisco's owner Flynn Murphy, 9, said he was thrilled the beloved race was returning after a two-year hiatus.
"I'm pretty excited, it's quite fun to just go out there," he said.
"It's a bit of a running theme with the family - we're obsessed with sausage dogs.
"This will be Cisco's third race; the first time we entered him in 2019 he didn't do very well. My mum was at the receiving end and she was wearing a red jacket, there was someone else wearing a red jacket and he went to them instead.
"The second time, he came first."
Festival coordinator Ali Kavanagh said it was great to see the annual favourite return.
"Yes, we have the dash back and we cannot wait to see the diminutive yet feisty canines and their equally enthusiastic owners competing for the title of top dog," she said.
"We're so proud of this program - it really is a testament to the amount of inspiration and talent which makes up this region."
That program will include the much-loved Light Up Port Fairy illuminations, exhibitions from the Find Your Voice Choir, folk tunes by Billy Barker and Sip and Savour events hosted by the Merrijig, among others.
Festival dates include the weekends starting June 9, 23 and July 7.
