Former Warrnambool City councillor Peter Hulin says Lake Pertobe's inner paths are suffering from "a complete lack of maintenance".
Mr Hulin said the paths were often wet and muddy, limiting access for some members of the community.
"I went down there after the rain and there was water completely over it," Mr Hulin told The Standard.
"It is a swamp, even a pig would be battling to get through that.
"For disabled people or women with prams, it's just completely inaccessible.
"It's an absolute disgrace, I cannot believe how bad it is."
Mr Hulin said the paths could be resurfaced with the same granitic sand featured on the nearby adventure playground.
"All that area has got that white, gravelly sand. It just needs to be put down on the path as well," he said.
Mr Hulin said Warrnambool needed to increase exercise opportunities.
"We're trying to get people to walk and get fit and healthy, we have the responsibility to maintain and upgrade the infrastructure that allows people to maneuver around our city without being reliant on vehicles," he said.
"Whether that be a bike or walking or running, this is what the rest of the world is doing. They're putting a hell of a lot of effort into building these infrastructures to allow people to get out of their cars."
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said it was progressively working to improve accessibility within the foreshore precinct.
"In recent years this has included building new concrete paths, improving car parking arrangements and paths within the new adventure playspace," he said.
"Amenities within the precinct have also been made more accessible and council is currently replacing the amenities block at McGennan car park with a safer and more accessible building."
He said the council would improve Lake Pertobe's inner paths over time.
"As always, we encourage residents with suggestions or concerns to get in touch with council," he said.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
