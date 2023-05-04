The history of Warrnambool Botanic Gardens will be explored as part of a national heritage festival.
Both events will run tomorrow as part of the Australian Heritage Festival described as "the country's largest community-driven celebration of heritage".
Friends of Warrnambool Botanic Gardens will run the 'stories of our heritage gardens' tour at 10am.
Led by curator and "botanical fashion icon" John Sheely, the tour will look at the past, present and future directions for the William Guilfoyle designed, heritage-listed gardens.
Participants will also be given the opportunity to share their own stories of times spent in the garden, with a cup of tea at the end of the tour.
Also running on the day will be the 'combining the shared story on heritage' tour, which will looks at the old and new aspects of the Guilfoyle garden.
It runs from 10.30am-noon, finishing up with a cup of tea and some cake. The meeting point for both tours is the rotunda.
IN OTHER NEWS
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.