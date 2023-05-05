The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool Koori Court hears of need for local drug rehab facility

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 5 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Court told of need for residential rehabilitation facility in region
Court told of need for residential rehabilitation facility in region

A lawyer and Indigenous elder have told the city's Koori Court of the need for a residential drug rehabilitation facility in the south-west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.