Court told of need for residential rehabilitation facility in region

A lawyer and Indigenous elder have told the city's Koori Court of the need for a residential drug rehabilitation facility in the south-west.
Uncle Lenny Clarke and Terang lawyer Ian Pugh voiced their concerns about the lack of services during a hearing in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, May 5.
The court was told Lucas Harradine, 35, had failed to return to Wulgunggo Ngalu Learning Place, which offers culturally appropriate housing for up to 18 Koori men who are undertaking community correction orders.
The man was placed on the order in January and spent about four months at the learning place before leaving on weekend release. He never returned.
Harradine told the court it took eight hours on public transport to get from Warrnambool to the learning place, which is in Yarram, Gippsland. His lawyer told the court there was no residential rehabilitation centre anywhere in the south-west region, which Uncle Lenny said was disappointing.
"We need a place here.. we madly, madly need it," Uncle Lenny told the court.
A Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative justice worker said south-west Koori men were disadvantaged by the fact there wasn't a local facility.
"They are so far away from their family," he said, adding it was a common theme for them to leave Wulgunggo Ngalu as a result.
"It's heart-breaking to see," he said.
Harradine pleaded guilty to burglary and theft offences.
The court heard he attended a Warrnambool property on April 5 while the occupants were asleep inside. He broke in and stole a number of items, including a push bike worth $4000.
Harradine is well-known to police and was quickly identified on the footage. He was arrested and had spent a month in custody.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said while he was sympathetic to the region's service needs, Harradine was responsible for his actions.
He said Wulgunggo Ngalu was a "great place" but people had to want to stay and stop using drugs.
He said offending like last month's burglary impacted the victims, particularly children.
"When they find out someone has been inside their house, they (have) sleepless nice," the magistrate said.
He said he was willing to give Harradine another chance at remaining drug-free before handing down his sentence.
Harradine was bailed to live in Framlingham with a condition he do treatment for drug abuse. He will be sentenced in August.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
