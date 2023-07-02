Western Victoria MP Sarah Mansfield is supporting a campaign to change the name of Tower Hill.
Ben Druitt launched the Review Tower Hill's State Game Reserve Status petition in November to see the game part of the name changed to wildlife.
The petition was set to be tabled in parliament in February but was delayed for six months because the sponsoring MP, Andy Meddick, lost his seat in the state election in November.
The new sponsor is Georgie Purcell.
Ms Mansfield said Tower Hill was a place to visit to learn about the area's rich First Nations cultural significance through food, ecology, community, history and activities.
"If we can do it right and really listen deeply through the process, working with traditional owner groups to rename Tower Hill could be a powerful gesture recognising the reserve's importance as an Aboriginal site of ongoing cultural significance and history," she said.
Mr Druitt said the shortened duck hunting season, an $11.3 million redevelopment and interest in the attraction's Indigenous significance were the "perfect storm" to update the signs.
"It would better to promote our region's premier eco-tourism destination," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
