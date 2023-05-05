Lyndoch Living may be back from the brink after two new aged care audits found drastic improvements at two of its services.
The audits were conducted in March 2023 at the May Noonan nursing home in Terang and the Lyndoch Hostel in Warrnambool, with the reports published in late April.
The hostel was found to be fully compliant with national aged care standards, while May Noonan still failed two requirements, but showed vast improvements from its previous audit.
In August 2022 staffing and care standards had slipped so severely at May Noonan that the service was forced to bring in Australian Defence Force personnel to bring it up to basic levels.
The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission auditor said the lack of staff, especially adequately skilled staff, had led to risk management capitulating and the situation presented an "immediate danger" to the residents.
Aside from having to bring on extra staff, Lyndoch was also forced to appoint an external advisor to assess progress at May Noonan.
In October a further report found insufficient progress in three areas and issued a "notice of non-compliance", essentially putting the service on probation.
The non-compliance notice said "medication incidents" weren't getting investigated at May Noonan and the service had no processes to improve the way it investigated incidents or "mitigate further risks for this high impact and high prevalence risk".
The latest report still found May Noonan non-compliant in two requirements relating to risk management and criticised the "continuous improvement plan" Lyndoch created in October 2022 for not focusing enough on medication incidents.
"The 26 actions listed against this requirement (in the improvement plan) lacked detail and related to a variety of other clinical areas, with only six entries related to medication incident management," the report said.
Some of the planned actions included staff training, creating an electronic medication administration system, and close analysis of any medication incidents to work out more effective responses.
But the auditor found Lyndoch hadn't improved its investigation or analysis of medication incidents
"The investigation of incidents was not evident, and the service did not demonstrate an adequate investigation and analysis of reported clinical incidents," the report said.
The report said a key issue was the lack of permanent registered nurses to ensure continuity of oversight and see proper processes were followed.
It did note a reduction in medication errors since December 2022 and said May Noonan was "taking steps toward rectifying the identified deficits", but said there were still too many gaps for it to be judged compliant.
One key area where May Noonan had improved significantly was the provision of appropriately skilled staff. The service had failed this requirement in both 2021 and 2022 and it was one of the reasons for the non-compliance notice in October.
But auditors found Lyndoch had developed a "suitable mix of skills and staff" since October, with residents satisfied by the number and skills of staff, and employees saying they felt supported by both management and senior clinical staff.
Lyndoch acting chief executive officer Jill Davidson said the audit represented a huge turnaround at May Noonan.
"In December we appointed an experienced facility manager and with (associate director of clinical services Anita Plowman's) leadership and knowledge, together with a strong focus on remediation, we have been able to turn around the majority of the standards that we previously had failed over two assessments," Ms Davidson said.
She said Lyndoch had also addressed the remaining concerns over medication incidents since receiving the audit.
"Within 24 hours we had activated a plan with the consulting pharmacist who oversees medication governance and have now embedded a system to address the issues raised by the Commission," she said.
In a separate audit also undertaken in early March, the aged care commission found Lyndoch's Hostel had addressed all the areas where it had previously failed.
In a September 2022 audit the hostel had been non-compliant in areas relating to assessment and planning of resident care and risk management. But the auditors said Lyndoch had made a range of changes to ensure different care plans were regularly reviewed by appropriate member of staff.
"For example, pain assessments were completed and analysed by clinical staff, wound assessment and treatment were recorded in consumers wound management plans, skin care plans included the assessed risk of pressure injury and behaviour support plans included behaviour related risks, triggers, and non-pharmacological interventions," the report said.
The September audit had also failed the hostel on four clinical care requirements, including the mandate that residents receive safe and effective care for pain, wounds and behaviour management.
The new audit found Lyndoch had strengthened its policies and procedures to reach "best practice" levels for clinical care. All wounds were assessed and monitored by specialists, while behaviour management plans included several strategies to try before any chemical restrictive practices were used.
Like May Noonan, the hostel had also suffered critical staffing shortages. In September the hostel didn't have enough skilled staff to properly care for its residents, but the auditors said this had turned around.
"The service has recruited and appointed several key personnel in the last five months and additional clinical and care staff," the report said.
A new rostering system, combined with the extra staff and more rigorous rostering policies meant staff could respond to calls for assistance and give residents the care they needed.
Ms Davidson said it had been a huge effort to restore staff skill and expertise because so many experienced employees had left in the previous two years, but she was confident the improvements would last.
"Last year, Lyndoch was relying on nurse advisors and external consulting support to improve quality outcomes. This didn't give the result that we needed," she said.
Ms Davidson said with the help of the health department and under Ms Plowman's leadership, responsibility for care quality had been moved down from the executive to the front line staff, "where residents are being cared for".
"This strategy is what makes quality care sustainable," she said.
