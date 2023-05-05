The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Lyndoch Living's Warrnambool and Terang services improve significantly

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 5 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New audits by the national aged care watchdog have found strong progress at two services run by Lyndoch Living, after the organisation was put on notice in 2022.
New audits by the national aged care watchdog have found strong progress at two services run by Lyndoch Living, after the organisation was put on notice in 2022.

Lyndoch Living may be back from the brink after two new aged care audits found drastic improvements at two of its services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.