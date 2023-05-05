The Standard
Hamilton Kangaroos co-coach Emma Sommerville not underestimating win-less Seagulls ahead of Hampden league clash

By Matt Hughes
May 5 2023
Hamilton co-coach Emma Sommerville is will not be underestimating Port Fairy. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
We know that they'll come out swinging.

- Emma Sommerville

Hamilton co-coach Emma Sommerville says her side won't be underestimating Port Fairy on Saturday in its round four Hampden league clash at Melville Oval.

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

