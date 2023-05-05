We know that they'll come out swinging.- Emma Sommerville
Hamilton co-coach Emma Sommerville says her side won't be underestimating Port Fairy on Saturday in its round four Hampden league clash at Melville Oval.
The Kangaroos have two wins and a draw from their opening three matches while the Seagulls have suffered three losses.
Sommerville said her side was looking forward to getting back on the court after an almost two-week break but was wary of the Seagulls.
"Given that they haven't had a win we know they're just going to come out with everything," she said.
"They've got nothing to lose and I think we've said this time and time again, we take every game as if it's going to be really tough and we know that they'll come out swinging.
"We can be having an off day they can be having a good day, it doesn't matter on the team. We just take every week as if it's going to be a really hard hit-out."
The Kangaroos, who missed finals in 2022, knocked off North Warrnambool Eagles in round one before drawing with premiership threat Cobden in round two. They then handed Portland a four-point loss on Anzac Day. Sommerville said her side was still a long way from the finished product.
"We're still a long way off where we want to be but we're quite happy with how we're progressing I would say," she said. "We know that we've got time to work on things but there is still a lot that we're working on but the girls are responding to everything that we're throwing at them really well and then taking it all on board.
"They are starting to string it together it's just putting it together for four quarters and we are still working on things that we haven't implemented on game-day yet."
