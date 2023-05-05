Horse training company Saloon Park has been fined $350,000 over the fatal fall of former Hamilton apprentice jockey Mikaela Claridge.
The 22-year-old died in 2019 after being thrown from her horse which was spooked during a pre-dawn training session at the Cranbourne Training Centre's (CTC) sand trails in Melbourne's south-east.
The trails had no lighting installed and Ms Claridge noted the darkness to her training partner Jamie Hayes in the moments before the fatal fall.
Saloon Park - the company owned by horse trainer Ken Keys who employed the riders - was found guilty of failing to maintain a safe working environment by a jury in Melbourne County Court on March 28.
On Friday, May 5, the company was convicted and fined $350,000.
The penalty is $100,000 more than the fine CTC received after pleading guilty in March this year.
Lawyers for Saloon Park had previously argued the training company was less culpable than the turf club which had direct control and management of the facility.
But on Friday Judge Peter Rozen said the employer's culpability was "at least as high" as CTC.
He said the risk to the employees was caused by a direction they must ride in the dark and the risk could have been "entirely prevented" despite what the turf club did.
The judge said there was evidence at least one other trainer used the sand trails only in daylight hours.
He said Saloon Park and the turf club weren't charged in relation to Ms Claridge's death but for failing to put "reasonably practicable" measures in place to reduce safety risks.
When comparing the two offenders, the judge said CTC had pleaded guilty, rather than going to trial, and as a result received a sentencing discount of $130,000.
He said lawyers for Saloon Park had submitted the company was in an unsecure financial position and receiving a fine comparable to CTC's would likely result in insolvency.
Judge Rozen said he last month heard impact statements from Ms Claridge's parents, brothers and former partner, all of whom were considered secondary victims in the sentencing process.
He said he was told Ms Claridge was a "remarkable young woman determined to pursue a career in the dangerous horse racing industry".
"Her years of dedicated training were starting to bear fruit when her life was violently ended on August 30, 2019," he said.
WorkSafe executive director of health and safety Narelle Beer said the death was a grim reminder of how dangerous it was to perform trail riding without adequate lighting.
"These riders should have never been allowed - let alone instructed - to ride in the dark," Dr Beer said in a statement.
"WorkSafe will continue to prosecute employers who fail in their duty to protect workers from the risk of injury and death."
