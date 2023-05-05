The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Horse training company Saloon Park fined over fatal fall of former Hamilton jockey

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 5 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Hamilton jockey Mikaela Claridge died in a trackwork incident in 2019.
Former Hamilton jockey Mikaela Claridge died in a trackwork incident in 2019.

Horse training company Saloon Park has been fined $350,000 over the fatal fall of former Hamilton apprentice jockey Mikaela Claridge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.