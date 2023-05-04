WANGOOM Handicap winning trainer Daniel Bowman looks likely to scratch his unlucky mare Fortunate Miss from a restricted race over 1300 metres at Sandown on Saturday after she drew a wide barrier.
Bowman, who trained Outlaws Revenge to win Wednesday's Wangoom Handicap at Warrnambool said Fortunate Kiss could have her next start at Flemington on May 13.
"Drawing the wide barrier was not going to help her chances," Bowman told The Standard. "There's a nice race at Flemington next week which should suit Fortunate Kiss. The bad barrier on Saturday was one of the problems but I'm worried about the weather forecast. They say we're going to get a bit of rain and I don't think she's really suited by that type of going. We'll just save her for another day."
Bowman added So She Can Fly will also be entered for a race at Flemington next week. So She Can Fly scored an impressive victory under lights at Pakenham last week. The four-year-old has won three of her six starts and picked up more then $55,000 in stakemoney.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Tom Dabernig, Maddi Raymond and Aaron Purcell have runners on the big nine race Sandown program.
Dabernig has Miss Balvenie running in a $130,000 fillies and mares race while Earlswood lines up for Raymond in the $150,000 Coronation Cup. Purcell accepted with Dashing. Ciaron Maher, fresh from training his seventh Grand Annual Steeplechase this week has numerous runners set to run at Sandown. The Maher-Eustace training operation also has runners at Gosford, Morphettville and Warracknabeal on Saturday.
