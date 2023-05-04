The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Fortunate Miss set to be scratched for 1300 metre race at Sandown

By Tim Auld
Updated May 5 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Daniel Bowman is coming off a successful Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. Picture by Sean McKenna
Trainer Daniel Bowman is coming off a successful Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. Picture by Sean McKenna

WANGOOM Handicap winning trainer Daniel Bowman looks likely to scratch his unlucky mare Fortunate Miss from a restricted race over 1300 metres at Sandown on Saturday after she drew a wide barrier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.