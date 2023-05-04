The Standard
Warrnambool men charged over alleged affray on Viaduct Road

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 9:30am
Metal pole wielded, cars damaged in alleged street fight
An alleged street fight involving metal poles has been captured on security cameras at Warrnambool's Viaduct Road.

