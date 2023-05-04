Metal pole wielded, cars damaged in alleged street fight

An alleged street fight involving metal poles has been captured on security cameras at Warrnambool's Viaduct Road.
Police allege there was an affray involving multiple people shortly after 9pm on Thursday, May 4.
Jamie Clark, 31, appeared in a court the following day charged with affray and criminal damage.
Police allege the man walked across Viaduct Road brandishing a metal pole and with the intention to join in an existing dispute involving two of his friends and other unknown people.
Upon arriving at the scene, there were people seated inside a vehicle, including a baby.
It is alleged Mr Clark waved the pole around in a threatening matter, causing the people in the car to fear for their safety.
The man allegedly used the pole to smash the front driver side window of the victim's car, causing glass to spray over the driver.
A co-accused then punched the driver to the head through the broken window, the court was told.
The victims were boxed in and as they attempted to flee to safety, their vehicle collided with a number of other cars, causing damage.
It is alleged there were three offenders and a number of victims involved in the alleged affray.
Police attended and arrested Mr Clark and the two co-accused men, aged 31 and 22.
The two men were released on summons.
They will appear in court at a later date.
Mr Clark made a successful bail application and will be released from custody.
He will appear in court again on August 4.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.