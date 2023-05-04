Kolora-Noorat will be looking for a collective lift with several key names missing on Saturday against a much-improved Timboon Demons.
Power coach Nick Bourke confirmed the second-placed Warrnambool and District league outfit was battling several minor injuries forcing four major on-field changes against the Demons.
The coach himself, Ben Moloney, captain Joel Moloney and Ryan O'Connor will all miss the clash after a barnstorming 108-point win against Russells Creek in round four, presenting with soreness.
Gun key forward Lucas Boyd is one notable addition and will significantly bolster the forward line but the Power will reward Tyler Beasley, Tom Henderson and under 18 key forward Oscar Curran for strong form at the lower levels.
Curran in particular has been eye-catching at under 18 level, kicking 13 goals from four matches.
"You're never going to have your full side really, but we're so pleased to bring back some players and give them a chance again at senior level," Bourke told The Standard.
"Those boys were so stiff to drop out of the team last week and go back to reserves to be honest but it's vitally important to have that depth.
"It gets you deep into finals having depth at your disposal so to get games into those blokes is so important.
"We were able to do it last year when we had injuries and we feel a lot of our juniors took steps forward because of it."
The Power mentor said he was wary of the threat the Demons presented after some competitive performances so far this season, particularly away from home.
"They've had a good start to the year despite not winning a game I reckon, they've pushed some sides," he said.
"Its really good for them as a club, but we need to be on our game from the start, we can't give them a sniff at all.
"They're one of those games and one of those sides where if they can get a run on for a quarter or so they can really hurt you.
"It should be a good challenge for the boys and we look forward to it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.