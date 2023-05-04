The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Kolora-Noorat hosts much-improved Timboon Demons on Saturday in the WDFNL

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 5 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kolora-Noorat has called up Tyler Beasley for the clash against Timboon Demons at home. File picture
Kolora-Noorat has called up Tyler Beasley for the clash against Timboon Demons at home. File picture

Kolora-Noorat will be looking for a collective lift with several key names missing on Saturday against a much-improved Timboon Demons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.