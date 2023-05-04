ANOTHER carnival is done and dusted.
The Standard was there to capture the action, on and off the track.
CELEBRATIONS: English-born Alice Berry was caught up with emotions after her long-time partner Ciaron Maher trained his seventh Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase winner on Thursday.
Berry and Maher watched from the mounting yard as Rockstar Ronnie led from barrier to post to win the famous race.
Berry gave credit to her partner following the imported jumper's win.
"I'm just so pleased for Ciaron. It's a race very close to Ciaron's heart because this is where he was born and has so many family and friends here.
"The win is a great result for everyone at the stables."
AMAZED: Former Wangoom Handicap-winning jockey Gary Doughty made a return visit to this year's Warrnambool May Carnival after a 30-year absence.
Doughty, who rode Holly Moon to win the 1982 Wangoom, was trackside with wife Kellie to soak in the carnival's atmosphere.
The former talented hoop, who now trains on the Gold Coast, was delighted to catch up with some old racing friends during the week.
WARRIOR: Veteran jumper Mannertone passed away in the week of another Warrnambool May Carnival years after he made a name for himself at the event.
The Anne McGrath-trained jumper thrilled fans winning eight of his 62 runs over the obstacles and put in some gutsy performances in jumps races around the tricky Warrnambool circuit during his career.
OUT: French-born jumps jockey Selim Agbal, who rode Eyes Are Blue into third place in last year's Grand Annual, has been watching all the jumps action from the grandstand this week.
Agbal broke his right wrist and dislocated ligaments in a fall.
He'll miss the jumps season as a result of the incident.
