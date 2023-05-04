Portland's Graham Homley says he would back Warrnambool trainer Matthew Williams in "all the way" after celebrating a second win with a Williams-trained horse at this year's May Racing Carnival.
Homley is part of several ownership groups for Williams' horses and said he would add another to the list today based on his confidence in the Warrnambool trainer.
"Just on the strength of his ability, the friendly stable, he's a horseman," Homley said of Williams. "He's a trainers' horseman and I'd back him all the way."
The Williams-trained Unseen Ruler saluted in the three-year-old benchmark-70 over 1400m, the second race of day three of the carnival.
Homley praised jockey Dean Yendell's ride on Unseen Ruler.
"Fantastic," he said. "I left Portland really early this morning to get here for the first race... I had to go out via whoop-whoop (due to a road closure). I've made it with about 30 seconds to spare.
"Very relieved to see that and ecstatic to see the ride of Dean. He did it really well, he's done us extremely proud."
Homley also has a stake in Rose of Shalaa, who broke its maiden in its second start on day one of the carnival with Yendell also in the saddle.
"It was a lovely ride there," Homley said of Yendell. "And he's done the same thing again today. He really knows the track, and really knows how to ride."
Geelong's Rod Taylor was another among Unseen Ruler's large ownership group.
Taylor said he was "reasonably confident" the three-year-old could win at Warrnambool.
"He ran well at Sandown (last month)," he said. "Coming here today... we thought we had one that would run the distance."
Taylor is also among a number of ownership groups for Williams' horses, including Toregene, who won at Warrnambool last year.
"We just love being down here (Warrnambool) with him (Williams), it's a good environment," he said. "We come every year."
Williams, who had a number of family members by his side for the win, was pleased to get his second win of the carnival with Unseen Ruler, who has two wins from four starts.
"We haven't had a lot of starters but a couple of wins and a couple of seconds so it has been good so far," he said.
He added it was "one of those masterful rides" by Yendell, who had four wins for the carnival, including Wednesday's Wangoom Handicap.
Yendell thanked Williams, along with several Warrnambool trainers including Symon Wilde and Lindsey Smith, for the support they put behind him.
Williams finished the carnival with two winners, three seconds, a third and a fourth.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.