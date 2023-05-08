May will be warmer and wetter than average, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
There's a 75 per cent chance of exceeding median maximum temperatures between the 15th and the 28th this month.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the forecast was being influenced by several factors including an ENSO-neutral pattern trending towards El Nino in the latter part of the month.
This comes after an unusually cold April that saw Warrnambool 0.7 degrees below average and Hamilton 1.5 degrees cooler.
Warrnambool was at its coldest on April 2, with a minimum of 2 degrees, and saw its hottest days on the 25th and 26th, reaching a high of 26.
At 27.2 degrees, Port Fairy's maximum was higher and the seaside town had 74mm.
Portland and Hamilton were similar in temperature throughout the month with daily means between 10 degrees and 18 degrees.
The south-west received three times more rain in April compared with April 2022.
Warrnambool had 69.2 millimetres of rain across 21 days in April compared to just 20.8mm across 10 days last year.
The third weekend of the month saw the roughest weather, with northerly wind gusts up to 69 km/h on the 15th and 11.6mm of rain on the 16th.
Portland saw the most rain in the south-west with 91.8mm.
It's one of nine towns in the state to measure its highest April rainfalls for at least 20 years with Portland seeing the most for the month since 1992.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.