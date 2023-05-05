Port Fairy is confident a strong crowd will come through the gates at The Nest to show its support on Sunday as the Plovers welcome the Warrnambool Wolves to town in the South West Victoria Football Association.
All four teams, men's division one, women's division, under 14s and under 12s will all play at home against the Wolves for the first time this season on what division one playing coach Steve McKellar describes as an "important day for the club".
"To have all of our teams, senior men's, juniors and women's at home is great. They all had a really good season last year so to carry on with that is what we want," he said.
"We want people to come out and get through the gates with some good food, atmosphere and beverages and get people out to the local soccer and promote the local atmosphere that comes with it.
"It's going to be a good family day, so we'd love to see everyone come out and have a good time."
McKellar said his senior men's group showed promising signs in the opening round 4-2 loss to Stawell Pioneers and would build on their style.
"We were trying to get things back into place after a good pre-season and off-season," he said. "We had a couple of departures from the list last season but a couple of really handy new players come on board which is great.
"It was only round one but there's plenty of good things to come. We've recruited really well which is a massive advantage."
He said the addition of Benjy Hawkins, son of current senior player Mark and Jasper Kjar Cruttenden have provided a boost to an already stable group.
"It's great to have a father-son duo on board and Benji has a lot of talent," he said. "Those two have added a lot, Jasper gives us a lot of strength in the midfield and he's shared a lot of experience with the boys so it's great to have him on board as well."
An action-packed day of football will kick off from 10am when the under 12s hit the pitch, with the remaining under 14 junior game to start at 11.30am. The senior action begins from 1pm when the women's division match kicks off, with the senior division one men's match to cap off the day at 3pm.
