Shearer banned from owning animals after cruel act against puppy

Former Hamilton shearer admits cruel act against puppy

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 5 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 10:30am
A former Hamilton shearer has been banned from owning animals for a decade after he was observed striking a puppy with a shovel.

