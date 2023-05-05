Shearer banned from owning animals after cruel act against puppy

A former Hamilton shearer has been banned from owning animals for a decade after he was observed striking a puppy with a shovel.
Luke Pablecheque pleaded guilty in Hamilton Magistrates Court this week to animal cruelty and drug offences, including possessing and cultivating cannabis.
The court heard on November 26 last year the man was observed by his neighbour in the backyard of his home.
Pablecheque was seen pushing a four-month-old Labrador puppy into the ground with a shovel.
He then swung the shovel with "immense" force four times, striking the puppy which was attempting to flee, the court heard.
The neighbour told police he yelled at the top of his voice.
"I said 'Hey! Hey! Hey!' as loud as I could. He didn't respond but the attack on the dog did," he told police.
The witness reported the incident and police attended the Hamilton property but were denied entry.
Officers looked over the fence to find the puppy cowering in the back left corner of the yard.
They also noticed a number of pot plants containing cannabis plants in various sizes.
The court heard the puppy was taken to a vet with a bleeding nose, several broken teeth and swelling and fractures to the head and upper and lower jaw.
Police urged Pablecheque to surrender the cannabis plants, which he did.
The officers seized 22 plants, ranging between 10 and 40 centimetres in height.
Pablecheque denied the offending, stating he had no reason to cultivate the drug but if he did it would be for medicinal purposes.
He initially told police he had pushed the dog with a broom and didn't believe his actions were cruel.
Pablecheque was banned from owning or being in charge of animals for 10 years. His lawyer told the court that could impact his employment as he was an interstate shearer and required dogs for that field of work.
The court heard Pablecheque would no longer be unsupervised at work until the 10-year order ended.
He was also fined $1000.
