Victoria's new racing minister has thrown his support behind the May Racing Carnival and jumps racing on on his first visit to the event saying it had a "big future".
Anthony Carbines said there was overwhelming support for the carnival with a crowd of 15,000 expected through the gates.
"Really it has no peer in terms of jumps racing carnival in the country, and that's not something anyone's walking away from," he said.
The government was "absolutely" throwing its support behind the carnival and jumps racing.
"Being here is important to demonstrate that," he said.
"People need to know it has the government's support, it has the parliament's support. That's why we're here.
"It's got a massive history and it's got a big future.
"The government has very strong support not only for the carnival but Jumps Racing Victoria and the work of Racing Victoria."
A small handful of protesters who had erected banners at the entrance to the racecourse were delivering their message loud and clear over a loud speaker as patrons arrived.
Mr Carbines said there was always risk and you couldn't eliminate all risk.
"And we've made huge improvements over the past decade or so around equine welfare, and that will continue," he said.
"You only have to look around to see there's no one here who doesn't love their horses as much as they love the contest around picking a winner."
Mr Carbines said the club and its volunteers had pulled together a very significant event.
"Everyone's here to make sure the carnival is a success. Why wouldn't you want to be here," he said.
"It doesn't have an equal. You can't beat it when you're here."
Mr Carbines said he would be talking to the club during his two-day visit to the carnival about the future needs at the racecourse with the government committing $72 million over four years to the industry statewide.
The industry was worth about $4.7 billion to Victoria's economy and 35,000 work in the racing industry, he said
Mr Carbines said the carnival brought a $10 million boost to Warrnambool's economy in the lead-up to and during the event.
"The place is jumping, there's so many people," Mr Carbines said.
"They're coming from everywhere and it's a pilgrimage for a lot of people.
"Everyone who's walking in the door here wants to have a good time, they love their racing."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
