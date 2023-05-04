Dual Warrnambool and District league best and fairest Jo Couch says trust and connection is driving her team to greater heights in its premiership defence this season.
Much like her teammates, the 2022 Nirranda A grade premiership player and reigning Wilma Wallace medalist has started the season with a bang after an undefeated opening to the season.
The Blues under mentor Lisa Arundell, with some new players on their list this season, sit six points clear on top ahead of Saturday's clash against South Rovers on the road, who remain the only team in A grade without a win so far in season 2023.
The dynamic mid-courter, widely regarded as the league's most dominant player, said the group was building beautifully in the opening month of the season as they look to incorporate recruits with the seasoned premiership players.
"I think having a solid hit-out against Merrivale last week was really good for us and a nice little test. We pushed through and got the win," she said of her side's form.
"There's just so much trust in the team, that's what probably stands out.
"We've got a few new players in this year but in each section of the court we do have experienced players which helps bring them through.
"We've got new players but we don't have too many changes from a structure point of view so there's been an adjustment in a way.
"It's working with those new girls but they've all done a really good job. We've got some young players too and they're just so willing to learn and ask questions which is awesome."
She said the dynamic attacking duo of Amanda Gilbert and Steph Townsend made life easier for the players up the court.
Gilbert in particular has been destructive in the opening month with 143 goals.
"Amanda has been an awesome mentor in that attacking end along with Steph, we're so lucky," she said.
"(With Amanda) you can see her mind is already ticking when the ball is coming down, she just puts Steph into a position where it's a lot easier to pass to both of them.
"It means you barely have to work the ball through that attacking end.
"Even at training, she's our vice-captain and she's just so approachable and gives such great advice to all the girls."
The Terang College teacher said several new players, such as Keele Hillas, Bella Wallace and Montana Wallace had slotted in well to the champion team and provided unique skills to the mix.
"Keele has really brought her basketball game into our netball game and she's a strong wing-attack. She's tall and quite quick and is a great target for us down in that forward end," she said.
"Bella is a bit smaller but is so young and fresh and if you tell her something, she picks it up really quickly.
"Montana as well, she's come out so strong to start the season and came on for a half last week against Merrivale and slotted in so well.
"Her defensive game has improved so much."
As for her own game, Couch says she is focused on being a mentor to others and just wants to contribute each week.
"I don't feel I've done anything different (to last year), I just play my own game and try and do what I can for the team," she said.
"It's more working with those new players, that's been a big focus for me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.